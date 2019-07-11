  1. Politics
Iran calls IAEA Board of Governors meeting another blow to US

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) –Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Mousavi has described the yesterday’s meeting of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors another failure for the United States.

Right after a meeting of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors ended, which was held on Wednesday at the request of the United States to discuss the latest developments in Iran's nuclear program, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi wrote in a tweet that "another blow to the United States in the IAEA Board of Governors; the United States once again became isolated [at its own hands].”

The Iranian spokesman added, “legal consistency of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), active diplomacy, political and moral vigilance of Iran close all the paths to the bigheaded violators."

Meanwhile, Iran's permanent envoy to Vienna-based international organizations, Kazem Gharibabadi, who addressed the meeting, told Iranian media that the meeting yielded no results for the US.

