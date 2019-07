TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – In an interview with the BBC World Service, Iran's permanent representative to the UN said European powers "are not honouring their commitments' under the 2015 nuclear deal. Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that that the leaders of the UK, France and Germany had promised last year to compensate for Iran's losses after the US unilateral withdrawal from the accord and reinstating the economic sanctions.