Iran to start constructing 2nd phase of Bushehr nuclear power plant next month

Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), made the remarks in a meeting with the members of the Energy Commission of Iranian Parliament on Sunday, a member of the commission Jalal Mirzaei told Mehr correspondent.

Mirzaei said that the nuclear chief in the meeting presented a report on the latest status of the country's nuclear activities to the lawmakers.

The lawmaker added that Salehi had told them that the construction of the second phase of Bushehr nuclear power plant will start next month in cooperation with Russia.

