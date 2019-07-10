US foreign policy, behavior full of double standards and paradoxes

Iran's permanent envoy to Vienna-based international organizations, Kazem Gharibabadi attended a meeting of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors that was held on Wednesday at the request of the United States to discuss the latest developments in Iran's nuclear program.

Gharibabadi said in his address to the meeting that Iran had nothing to hide and that Iran’s recent actions in increasing the level of uranium enrichment was permitted under the deal.

The Iran envoy said that the US foreign policy and behavior is full of double standards and paradoxes, which has discredited it on the international stage.

He added that over the last year, the US has imposed 20 rounds of sanctions on Iran in contradiction to international law, saying that the sanctions have affected the humanitarian activities let alone Iran’s trade relations.

The United States not only prevented other countries from fully implementing their obligations under the deal, but also prevented Iran from fulfilling its obligations under the agreement, according to the Iranian envoy.

He refuted the US call for talks with Iran while exercising the maximum pressure policy against the country as yet another sign of its double standards.

