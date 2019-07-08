‘Unilateral bullying is worsening tumor’; China blames US for JCPOA failings

“The maximum pressure exerted by the US on Iran is the root cause of the Iranian nuclear crisis,” Geng Shuang, spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, told a press briefing in Beijing on Monday, according to Russia Today.

Shuang likened Washington’s reintroduced sanctions to 'bullying' and said they’ve become a 'worsening tumor' for the global community. While expressing regret at Iran’s decision, the spokesman reiterated that the current discord over the country’s nuclear program should be resolved diplomatically.

The facts show that unilateral bullying has already become a worsening tumor.

During a press conference in Tehran yesterday, at the end of Iran’s 60-day deadline to the European countries, Iran announced the second phase of measures under the deal in response to US withdrawal and EU’s lack of practical measures, and said that uranium enrichment level would surpass the 3.67% limit.

Iran stresses that the reductions in commitments do not violate the nuclear deal, but they are based on paragraphs 26 and 36 of the agreement.

In reactions to Iran's countermeasures, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that Moscow understands the reasons behind steps taken by Iran. According to Ulyanov, Iran's decision to increase uranium enrichment levels was not unexpected as Tehran is acting in a transparent manner.

