Netanyahu fooled by Trump’s Twitter bravado: Amir-Abdollahian

“The Zionist warmongers need to take into account the response of the other side as well. Netanyahu has been fooled by Trump’s Twitter bravado and is playing with fire,” said Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday.

He made the remarks in reference to Israel’s aggression in Lebanon in a meeting with the UN special coordinator for Lebanon, Jan Kubiš, held in Tehran.

“It is expected of the United Nations to make sure that its reports and positions about the current developments are impartial,” he said, adding “the wrong and one-sided positions of the Zionists should not be reflected in remarks attributed to the UN, since the body’s role has always been focused on de-escalation.”

“The security of the region is integrated, and one must make efforts to keep Lebanon away from this critical situation,” Amir-Abdollahian stressed.

For his part, the UN special coordinator for Lebanon warned that any ill-considered move might further escalate tension in Lebanon’s already critical situation.

All countries wishing to mediate for the establishment of peace in Lebanon and the region must be well informed of sectarian sensitivities, as well as the country’s reforms and literature, Jan Kubiš said, stressing that ignoring these facts would worsen the situation.

There are over 1.5 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon, he said, adding “Syria has announced that conditions are ready for the return of the refugees to their homeland, but some difficulties still persist which need to be resolved.”

