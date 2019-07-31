  1. Politics
31 July 2019 - 18:51

Envoy invites Iranian firms to contribute to Syria's reconstruction

Envoy invites Iranian firms to contribute to Syria's reconstruction

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – The Ambassador of Syria to Tehran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud has invited the Iranian companies to lend a hand in reconstructing the war-torn country.

The Syrian ambassador to Iran made the remarks in a meeting with Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) Managing Director Bahman Hosseinzadeh on Wednesday.

Mahmoud said that in the near future the 61st edition of Syria international exhibition will be held in his country.

He invited the Iranian firms to invest in his country and help with the reconstruction process, adding “there are special incentives set aside for Iranian companies.”

The diplomat referred to the US sanctions on both Iran and Syria as an opportunity to increase cooperation between the two countries.

He further asked the IIEC managing director to not only attend the 61st edition of Syria international exhibition but also to offer IIEC’s experience to the Syrian side in holding successful fairs.

Hosseinzadeh, for his part, said that the Iranian corporations present at the IIEC will travel to Syria this fall to attend an exhibition in Syria on the reconstruction of the Arab country.

IIEC managing director further said that his company will support the attendance of the Iranian private sector Iranian in the Syrian exhibition.

KI/IRN83419161

News Code 148309
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News