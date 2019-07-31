Envoy invites Iranian firms to contribute to Syria's reconstruction

The Syrian ambassador to Iran made the remarks in a meeting with Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) Managing Director Bahman Hosseinzadeh on Wednesday.

Mahmoud said that in the near future the 61st edition of Syria international exhibition will be held in his country.

He invited the Iranian firms to invest in his country and help with the reconstruction process, adding “there are special incentives set aside for Iranian companies.”

The diplomat referred to the US sanctions on both Iran and Syria as an opportunity to increase cooperation between the two countries.

He further asked the IIEC managing director to not only attend the 61st edition of Syria international exhibition but also to offer IIEC’s experience to the Syrian side in holding successful fairs.

Hosseinzadeh, for his part, said that the Iranian corporations present at the IIEC will travel to Syria this fall to attend an exhibition in Syria on the reconstruction of the Arab country.

IIEC managing director further said that his company will support the attendance of the Iranian private sector Iranian in the Syrian exhibition.

