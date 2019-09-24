Syria eyes Iran’s private sector: envoy

He made the remark in Iran-Syria Joint Economic Forum on Tue. and added, “Syrian government considers Iran’s private sector as chief partner in all its reconstruction projects, repairing and maintaining production units as well as performing economic projects.”

Iranian private sector is expected to be strengthened in Syria, so that it can have a constructive contribution in rebuilding and reconstructing sectors destructed in this country, Syria’s envoy to Iran noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, “we hope that Iran-Syria Joint Economic Forum will lay the ground for more contribution of Iranian private sector in setting up joint companies in the field of oil and mineral resources.”

He went on to say that investment of Iranian private sector in Syria in various sectors will be very effective for the promotion of trade and business between the two countries.

