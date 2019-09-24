  1. Economy
24 September 2019 - 16:48

Syria eyes Iran’s private sector: envoy

Syria eyes Iran’s private sector: envoy

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – Syrian Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud said that Syria eyes the Iranian private sector for carrying out economic projects in his country.

He made the remark in Iran-Syria Joint Economic Forum on Tue. and added, “Syrian government considers Iran’s private sector as chief partner in all its reconstruction projects, repairing and maintaining production units as well as performing economic projects.”

Iranian private sector is expected to be strengthened in Syria, so that it can have a constructive contribution in rebuilding and reconstructing sectors destructed in this country, Syria’s envoy to Iran noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, “we hope that Iran-Syria Joint Economic Forum will lay the ground for more contribution of Iranian private sector in setting up joint companies in the field of oil and mineral resources.”

He went on to say that investment of Iranian private sector in Syria in various sectors will be very effective for the promotion of trade and business between the two countries.

MA/IRN83488804

News Code 150405

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News