Iran ready to provide Syrians with vocational training: official

Soleiman Pakseresht made the remarks in Karaj on Tuesday in a meeting with the visiting Syrian Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Rima al-Qadiri.

“Due to Syria’s need for skilled workforce in different sectors, we are ready to help this country in this field,” said Pakseresht who is also the head of Iran Technical and Vocational Training Organization (ITVTO).

The Syrian minister, for her part, thanked Iran’s support in the face of all threats, noting that it is essential to use capabilities of Iranian experts in Syria’s reconstruction.

Pointing to a signed agreement between the two countries in 2007, she said that one of the agreement’s articles referred to the establishment of a vocational training center in Syria. Al-Qadiri said that now it’s time to implement this agreement.

The Syrian minister also paid a visit to Karaj-based ITVTO’s Instructor Training and Research Center. The center annually provides courses for more than one million instructors and trainees combined.

