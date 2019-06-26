Iran calls for UN, West cooperation in fighting illicit drugs

According to website of the Iranian Police 'Police.ir,' Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei said Wednesday that Iran’s border police play a significant role in the fight against narcotics, adding “according to the United Nations, Afghanistan is the world's largest producer of narcotics, with drug cultivation in the country rising from 200 tons to 9,000 tons over the past years.”

“We have serious fight against these illegal activities on our agenda through building border posts,” the senior Iranian commander said, adding "about 70 tons of illegal drugs was exposed last Iranian year (March 21 2018-2019), which suggested a great increase compared to the year before.

He also said that the Iranian Law Enforcement are tasked with preventing the coming and going of illicit drugs, some of which are prevented on the way to Europe.

Rezaei added that the Islamic Republic of Iran is spearheading a fight against illegal drugs, stressing that “the western countries play no role in the fight against illicit drugs.”

