Exports value of non-oil products in Arvand Free Zone at $1.2bn in 11 months

Of total $1.2 billion worth of non-products exported from the country in the same period, $938 million of which was exported from the country to neighboring Iraq via Khorramshahr and Shalamcheh borders, showing a considerable 23 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

He went on to say that fresh fruits and vegetables, chemical products, kitchen garden products, steel products and construction materials were of the main products exported from the country to neighboring Iraq in the same period.

Mousavi put the products exported from Abadan Port at $93 million and said, “in this period, $93 million worth of non-oil products was exported from Abadan port to the Persian Gulf littoral states, registering a significant 91 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.”

Most products were exported from Abadan port to the countries including India, Kuwait and European countries, he said, adding, “foods, dates, dried nuts, apparels, bitumen, downstream industries’ products, metal, chemical, electronic and electrical products are of the main products exported from this port to the aforementioned countries, he stated.

Turning to the export of products produced in Arvand Free Zone, he said, “$200 million worth of products manufactured in Arvand Free Zone was exported to neighboring Iraq in 11-month period, showing a considerable 20 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.”

MA/IRN83237758