  1. Economy
14 July 2019 - 15:40

Energy min.

$2.4bn of investments made in power industry in 6 years

SHIRVAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian announced on Sunday that during the past six years, some 230 trillion rials (about $2.4 billion) of investments have been made on power and electricity industry.

Making the remarks on the opening ceremony of the first and second steam units of Shirvan Combined Cycle Power Plant in Shirvan County, North Khorasan province, the Iranian minister said that "some $2.4 billion of investments have been made by both the state-run and the private sectors on domestic power industry."

"During the past six year, an average of 40 trillion rials (about $307 million) of investments have been made per year on power industry," Ardakanian said.

The first and second steam units of Shirvan Combined Cycle Power Plant with a combined capacity of 320 megawatts were launched on Sunday morning in a ceremony attended by President Hassan Rouhani.

The Iranian President, who is visiting North Khorasan in line with the government’s provincial tours, is scheduled to inaugurate a number of projects in the energy sector.

