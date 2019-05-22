Iran enjoys high capability to become regional electricity hub

He made the remarks on Wednesday in an interview with IRNA and added, “turning Iran into a regional electricity hub is a legal obligation which has been reiterated in the programs of resistance economy.”

Under such circumstances, in addition to meeting domestic electricity needs, it will help export electricity to neighboring countries, he added.

Turning Iran into a regional electricity hub has many positive effects, he said, adding, “for this purpose, drastic measures should be taken in this regard in order to materialize most objectives of power industry in the country optimally.”

For turning Iran into a regional electricity hub, barriers ahead of new investments for the construction of power stations in the country should be resolved, he highlighted.

