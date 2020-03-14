‘The Silhouettes’ to vie at Visions du Réel

According to the director, “The Silhouettes is the story of an Afghan family living in Iran, who has left Afghanistan 40 years to come and live in Iran...The film follows the son of the family who wants to repatriate to Afghanistan – to live and work there – but is confronted with the opposition of his family. It’s a film about belonging, identity, separation and connecting to your roots through the past in order to reconcile with the future.”

The film won the Docs in Progress award of the Eastern Promises industry section of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

It has now been selected to take part at the 51st edition of Visions du Réel International Film Festival in Switzerland.

Visions du Réel (Visions of Reality) is an internationally renowned documentary film festival held in April each year in Nyon, Switzerland. The week-long festival has been directed by film critic Jean Perret since 1995.

Visions du Réel is part of the Doc Alliance – a creative partnership between 7 key European documentary film festivals.

This year, the event will be held from April 24 to May 2, 2020.

Other Iranian titles competing at the event are ‘The Leaves’, directed by Hamid Jafari, and ‘The Marriage Project’ by Hesam Eslami among others.

