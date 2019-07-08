Iranian director head of jury in SAARC Film Festival 2019

The film festival opening ceremony was held at the National Film Corporation Cinema Hall on July 02.

From master films to short and feature films, the festival screened 34 films in total from all member states of the SAARC region including Sri Lanka.

The short and feature films screened at the festival had been awarded for the SAARC film awards as well under the categories of best feature film, best director, best actress, best actor, best short film, best screenplay, best cinematographer, best editor, best sound designer, best original source and 2 special jury awards, presented on the last day.

The films was judged by a three panel jury consisting of Emamanual Dela Cruz from Philippines a creative personality in the local film and television industry, Milana Majar from Bosnia a journalist, screenwriter and film director and Hassan Nazer an award winning film director from Iran.

