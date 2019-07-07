  1. Culture
‘Sara and Ayda’ goes to ‘In the Family’ filmfest. in Russia

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Iranian feature ‘Sara and Ayda’ has made it into the competition program of the 14th International film festival "In the family" in Russia.

The Iranian feature has so far taken part at several international film festivals, including the 10th edition of India's Jaipur International Film Festival in which the film won the best Asian film award.

The film tells the story of a friendship between two girls which turns into a challenge in the face of a problem.

The 14th edition of the International Film Festival «In the Family», dedicated to films on family subjects, will take place on 7-13 July in Yaroslavl, Russia.

