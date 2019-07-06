Iran's children filmfest. unveils intl. selection board

Jamal Omid, Mohammad Hamidi Moqadam, Raed Faridzadeh, Farzad Azhdari and Hamed Soleimanzadeh will select the films lining up at the festival’s international section.

As per the festival’s rules and regulations, the International Selection Board members are slated to select two foreign and three Iranian films which have not been produced before 2017.

Dr. Faridzadeh is director of the Supreme Council for the International Affairs of the Iranian Cinema, deputy of FCF for International Affairs. He also has collaborated with Iranian Youth Cinema Society (IYCS) as well as the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC). He is also the university faculty member.

Omid is caretaker of National Film Archive of Iran (Filmkhaneh-ye Melli-ye Iran), planning and executive manager of Fajr Film Festival, managing director of Cinema Museum, a historian and researcher in the fields of Iranian cinema. He also has written many books and his latest book would be published soon.

Soleimanzadeh is a cinema critic, researcher and university lecturer. He was director of the international department of 31st International Film Festival for Children and Youth, director of the international department of 21st Iran International University Theater Festival and jury member of various international film festivals including International Film Festival “Hero and Time”, Zero Plus International Film Festival, International Youth Film Festival Bronze Vityaz in Russia, Ukraine’s Dytiatko International Children’s Television Festival and Seoul Guro International Kids Film Festival, etc.

Azhdari has received his master's degree in cinema studies. He is children’s film director and screenwriter, cinema lecturer at University Jihad and Youth Cinema Association, executive secretary and member of the selection and judge boards of at the Fajr Film Festival and International Film Festival for Children and Youth (2004-2014), member of International Selection Board and head of the secretariat office of 31st and 30th international Film Festival for Children and Youth.

Hamidi Moqaddam has received his master's degree in cinema studies from Cinema and Theater Arts University. He is a producer and director of television. So far he has produces several cinema programs including “Cinema 2”, “Cinema 1”, “Cinema 4” and “Documentary 4” TV program. He was also the manager of international department of International Resistance Festival in 1991. Hamidi Moqaddam has also cooperated with tens of film festivals and cinematic events.

Presided by Alireza Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to be held in Province of Isfahan on August 19-26, 2019 in the national and international sections.

MS/PR