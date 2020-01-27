Iranian short film in Portugal festival

The film will be screened along with 17 other films in the main competition section of the event, slated for February 20-22 in Lisbon.

Goodbye Olympic tells the story of a female rower who encounters problems on her way to qualify for the Olympic games.

Ramin Rastad, farajolah Golsefidi, Houman Javadi, Mehri Ale-Agha, Tahereh Amouzadeh, Asghar Sandousi, Morteza Ghadiri, Jaber Vosough, Alireza Shahrestani and Maryam Jahani are in the cast.

This is Pourbakhsh’s first short film. Last October it had its world premiere at the 37th Milano FICTS international festival.

MNA/4836636