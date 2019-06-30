Iranian animation ‘Ballsy’ goes to Beirut HR Filmfest.

The animation is about two chickens which lack food and strike out on their own. It received a nomination for best animation award at the 9th Karama Human Rights Film Festival in Jordan, which gave rise to its sister festival in Lebanon.

Karama HRFF Beirut contributes to spreading a Human Rights Cinema that denounces racism, hatred discourse, discrimination and injustice, according to the event’s website.

“Aiming to mobilize solidarity and support with the minorities, the festival screens a selection of films from around the world, and holds open discussions to shed light on human rights violations worldwide and the prospects of social change and progress.”

The festival selects films that engage and inform people about human rights issues related to immigration, asylum, censorship and repression, eviction, child abuse and exploitation, death penalties, poverty, social exclusion, war and conflicts, etc.

Its fourth edition will be held on 1-5 July in the Lebanese capital.

