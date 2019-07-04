Supporting Iraq among principal policies of Iran: defense min.

In a phone conversation with his newly-appointed Iraqi counterpart Najah Hassan Ali al-Shammari on Thursday, Brigadier General Hatami referred to the growing friendly ties between Iran and Iraq in the past years, saying that Tehran has always put the security of Iraq among its main priorities.

“We consider the security, stability and development of Iraq good for the region and we always defend this idea.”

The minister called for deepening the defense and military relations between the two countries to strengthen their power in the region.

Referring to the Iraqi forces’ efforts in fighting terrorist in the past years, Brigadier General Hatami said the Iraqi people should be proud of their armed forces because history will always remember their bravery and endeavors.

He also invited his Iraqi counterpart to visit Tehran to further explore the ways for boosting ties in the military sphere.

Al-Shammari, for his part, expressed gratitude to Iran's help and support in fighting terrorist groups and called for boosting all-out relations in different defensive sectors.

“Iraq and Iran share many common interests, and their security and stability are intertwined,” he added.

