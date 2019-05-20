Iran, Iraq reach agreement on dredging Arvand River

According to the PR department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the joint meeting was held on Sunday morning in the port city of Khorramshahr in south-west of Iran under the supervision of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's director general for legal and international affairs and a senior adviser to the Iraqi foreign minister.

The meeting aimed at studying the technical issues of dredging Arvand River. At the end of the talks, the proceedings of the meeting were signed by the two sides.

Based on the agreement reached at the meeting, an interim technical working group will be established with the aim of preparing the grounds for joint dredging of Arvand River. The working group will conduct technical studies on Arvand River's dredging during routine meetings every two weeks, and will submit its proposals to the joint coordination meeting.

The parties also agreed to hold the first meeting of the technical working group on June 9 in Baghdad.

MS/MFA