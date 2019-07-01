Iran accomplishes Khaf-Herat railroad infrastructure: dep. min.

“About 85 kilometers of rail track have been laid in Iranian side of the named railroad,” he said, underlining the significance of transit of goods to Afghanistan and further to East Asian coutnries.

As Khademi informed, according to the order of the Iranian road minister, implementation of this railway project has been accelerated in Iran and to improve the trend in Afghanistan as well, Iran is to train some Afghan workers.

Khaf-Herat Railroad (139 kilometers long) is part of Iran-Afghanistan rail corridor. The project, started in the fiscal year of 2007-2008, connects Iran’s eastern city of Khaf to Afghanistan’s western city of Ghoryan.

