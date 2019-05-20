  1. Iran
20 May 2019 - 13:08

Iran slams Khaf-Herat railroad mine blast

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi condemned a terrorist mine explosion at Khaf-Herat railroad that killed and injured a number of Iranian and Afghan nationals on Sunday.

Some Iranian and Afghan nationals, while working on the railway implementation project, were reportedly killed or injured in the terrorist attack.

In a statement on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned the terrorist attack, and expressed condolences to families of both Iranian and Afghan victims.

He also announced that Iran has launched an investigation into the matter.

Khaf-Herat Railroad (139 kilometers long) is part of Iran-Afghanistan rail corridor. The project, started in the fiscal year of 2007-2008, connects Iran’s eastern city of Khaf to Afghanistan’s western city of Ghoryan.

