Iran, Turkmenistan to jointly repair ruined Atrak River banks

In a Thursday meeting between border guards of the two countries held in Atrak region, it was decided that the restoration operation of devastated sections of Atrak River would start from its initial common point in the joint borders, on the Iranian side, said Colonel Mohammad Reza Saravani, Iranian border guards commander of Atrak region.

Also in the meeting which was attended by water experts of the two countries, both sides promised to dredge their share of the river, he added.

Saravani also said that restoration costs of each side of the river fall on the country holding that bank.

MNA/83392989