Aktau port to host 1st Caspian Economic Forum in August

The forum will be held concurrent with the Aktau Summit in the presence of representatives of the governments, private sectors, academic communities and a number of international organizations.

He made the remarks in Tehran on Friday in a meeting with Deputy head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) for International Affairs Mohammad-Reza Karbasi.

“Senior executive officials from Russia, Turkmenistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Iran will attend the forum,” he added.

Also, an exhibition of business and trade capabilities of five countries of Caspian Sea littoral states will be held on the sidelines of this Forum, he said, adding, “in this exhibition, participating companies will introduce their latest achievements in all fields.”

For his part, Deputy Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) for International Affairs Mohammad-Reza Karbasi said, “Caspian Sea Economic Forum can have great achievements, so that it is necessary to take accurate planning in this respect.”

So far, five joint meetings have been held at the level of heads of the Caspian states and agreements have been reached on ways of cooperation among the Caspian states.

Within the Caspian Economic Forum, topics such as project implementation and joint plans, exchange of experiences on the development of special zones or economic freedom, legislation and standards, digital economy, cooperation between coastal regions and joint ventures will be discussed, he stated.

MA/4652638