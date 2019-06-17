Council of Mins. approves 3 bills on Caspian Sea security

The three additional protocols to the law on cooperation agreement on the Caspian Sea security were related to cooperation and interaction between border authorities, the fight against organized crime and combating terrorism in the Caspian Sea.

Speaking at the cabinet session, President Rouhani described development of tourism important for economic prosperity, new employment opportunities and social vitality, as well as friendship among cultures and societies.

He also called on the Central Bank to provide the necessary loans for the development of ecotourism based on domestic potentials.

He went on to stress the need for the removal of obstacles on the way of development of ecotourism in the country.

At the session, the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization also presented a report regarding Tourism with an Ecotourism Approach.

