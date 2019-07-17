Turkmenistan calls for continued regional coop. with Iran

In a meeting with head of Iran-Turkmenistan Parliament Friendship Group, Kourosh Karampour Haghighi, on Wednesday, Turkmenistan's FM underscored that the two sides have cooperated with each other at international levels previously and continuing the same track can further cement their ties.

He also welcomed any expansion of parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Karampour, for his turn, noted that developing relations with central Asian countries, in particular Turkmenistan, stands among top priorities of Iranian foreign ministry.

He hoped that Iran-Turkmenistan joint economic commission will be formed as soon as possible to boost bilateral trade ties.

The Iranian official named energy, transportation and transit sectors as main field of cooperation between the two countries.

Karampour, leading a parliamentary delegation, has traveled to Turkmenistan to meet with the country’s officials for talks on development of bilateral relations.

HJ/IRN 83399496