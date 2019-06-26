US' call for talks a trick to disarm Iran: Ayatollah Khamenei

“The Iranian people have been wronged [by the US economic sanctions], but they are not weak. The nation will attain all its goals,” Ayatollah Khamenei addressed a meeting with senior Judiciary officials at Tehran’s Hussayniyah of Imam Khomeini on Wednesday.

Commending the significance of justice and the Iranian nation’s resistance against the all-out pressures by the world arrogant in the past decades, the Leader said, “For the past 40 years, they [the US] have failed to defeat the Iranian nation.”

The meeting, which is attended by Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, was held on the occasion of the National Judiciary Week, and the martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti.

Judiciary Week in Iran is named after Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti along with 72 colleagues who were martyred in a terrorist bomb blast in June 1981. Ayatollah Beheshti served as the head of the Judiciary in the early years after the victory of the Islamic revolution.

