Iran not in talks with US at any level: FM spox

Answering a reporter’s question on Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi rejected as false the US claim that it has sent a message to Russia for negotiations at the level of foreign ministers.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has no negotiations with US officials at any level,” he stressed.

Tension has been building higher between Iran and the US ever since Donald Trump withdrew the US from the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) on May 2018, and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, also threatening countries and companies that do business with Tehran with secondary sanctions.

The US has continued with what it describes as a ‘maximum pressure’ policy against Iran, which has led to an escalation of tensions in the Middle East region.

Iran says it does not need other countries to mediate talks, saying that negotiations with the current US administration is pointless when Iran is under sanctions and Trump refuses to return to the nuclear agreement.

