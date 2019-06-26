  1. Politics
26 June 2019

Russian top FM official:

Iran will never be alone against US crazy, irresponsible actions

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – “Iran will never be alone if, God forbid, the US ever takes absolutely crazy and irresponsible actions against it,” Russian Foreign Ministry official and special envoy Zamir Kabulov said.

Not only Russia, but many countries sympathize with Iran.”, he added.

Denouncing new US sanctions against the office of the Leader of the Islamic Revplution Seyyed Ali Khamenei as “absolutely insulting,” the top Russian FM official said chances for a diplomatic resolution to tensions between Washington and Tehran are sharply reduced.

“There is a very narrow window left because this is an absolutely insulting step for intergovernmental relations. But hope dies last,” special envoy Zamir Kabulov told reporters on Wednesday in Moscow.

