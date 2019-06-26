Neither US nor any other country dares to violate Iranian territories: IRGC cmdr.

He urged the Americans to be aware of their behaviors adding that the US spy drone was shot by IRGC because it had violated international regulations (entering Iranian territorial waters).

“Americans, as before, did not pay attention to IRGC warnings regarding them boasting,” he said describing the shooting of the US drone, “They supposed that such a measure would not take place.”

He said that IRGC has acted upon regulations and Americans should be aware of their behaviors knowing that other countries do not always act obediently.

“War scenarios are made by the West,” he said, “Everybody knows that the enemy does not have the resolve to have a war with Iran.”

In a statement issued early on Thursday, IRGC said a US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region, which sits in the central district of Jask County, after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace.

Despite US claims that the drone had been flying over international waters, Iran says it has retrieved sections of drone in its own territorial waters where it was shot down. Foreign Minister Zarif said in a tweet hours after the incident that Iran would “take this new aggression to UN & show that the US is lying about international waters.”

