How can Iran accept negotiations under sanctions?

Underlining Russia’ s emphasis on reducing international and regional tensions, he urged the US to stop threatening Iran and asked the Persian Gulf states to conduct negotiations preventing the region from being entrapped in 'pressure' scenarios, Elnashra reported.

“How can Iran agree to negotiations under US sanctions?” the Russian FM asked.

He added that in his meeting with Emirati FM, they discussed the ongoing conditions in Libya, Syria and the Palestine issue.

According to Lavrov, the schedule for a meeting between Russian President Putin and US President Trump has not been set, yet.

HJ/4651802