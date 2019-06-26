US latest sanctions insult to Iranian nation: Gov. spox

He said that the US sanctions are not a new thing.

The recent sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif have been imposed since he revealed the measures of Team_B, he added.

He underlined the US has not been successful in creating a global consensus, that it was aimed at, against Iran.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced the measures against the office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran's foreign minister, and senior commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the country’s elite defense force. Trump said the measures would deny the Leader's office and other Iranian officials access to financial instruments.

“We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran, until the regime abandons its dangerous activities” Trump alleged.

