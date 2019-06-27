“Deal of Century” doomed to failure

He made the remarks on Thursday in his meeting with esteemed families of martyrs and reiterated, “we think that “Deal of Century” will fail and lead to the liberation of Palestine at last.”

He pointed to Iran’s undisputed power in international arena and said, “Islamic Republic of Iran is the first powerhouse in the region.”

Turning to the negotiating with US over Iran’s nuclear deal, Raeisi said, “Leader of the Islamic revolution has repeatedly reiterated that negotiation with US is useless and will bear no fruit.”

Judiciary chief also referred to IRGC's downing of US drone a couple of days ago and said, " downing of US drone by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was one of the lessons that Iran taught to enemy."

