US spy drone drops precisely in Iranian territorial waters after shot: official

Underlining that the precise location of the drop has been recognized, Majid Fakhri said that the drone fell into Iranian territorial waters.

“For sure, the US drone had trespassed into Iranian territorial waters violating international laws and after being shot the wreckage is still in Iran’s territory,” he said.

As he described the drop point is far away from the shot point since after being shot the object experiences a level of divergence i.e. the shot point is nearer to Iran’s coastline.

"Iran’s territorial waters expand for 12 miles from the coastline,” he added.

Yesterday, an Iranian fisherman on the southern Qeshm Island found part of the downed US spy drone debris in the Iranian waters.

Yousef Saffari found and retrieved part of the Global Hawk spy drone on Monday which was downed four days earlier by IRGC’s air defense after the UAV violated Iran’s airspace.

The fisherman discovered the piece some 5 miles away from the coastal city of Suza, on Qeshm Island. Local authorities say that the piece will soon be handed to Iranian Armed Forces.

A US Global Hawk spy drone intruded into Iranian airspace on Thursday and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps brought it down after the drone ignored Iran’s several warnings. IRGC says there was another intruding US manned plane beside the Global Hawk but the force ‘refrained’ from targeting it.

Iran had earlier revealed other sections of the US drone which were retrieved from the Iranian waters after the incident.

Iran has provided sufficient evidence proving that the UAV had violated Iran’s airspace, including exact coordinates of the place as well as sections of the vehicle’s wreckage which were retrieved from Iranian waters. Tehran also says it will take the case to the UN.

HJ/4650512