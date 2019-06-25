US drone shoot-down a source of pride for Iranians: Hatami

“This measure of air defense in downing a US drone was a matter for pride and proved that the Islamic Republic will not show negligence towards defending its national interests,” Hatami said in a local event in Tehran.

Enemies of the Islamic Republic are completely aware of Iran’s defense power and hence unable to initiate any military move, he added.

A US Global Hawk spy drone intruded into Iranian airspace on Thursday and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps brought it down after the drone ignored Iran’s several warnings. IRGC says there was another intruding US manned plane beside the Global Hawk but the force ‘refrained’ from targeting it.

Iran has provided sufficient evidence proving that the UAV had violated Iran’s airspace, including exact coordinates of the place as well as sections of the vehicle’s wreckage which were retrieved from Iranian waters. Tehran also says it will take the case to the UN.

Tensions initially built up between US and Iran after President Trump withdrew Washington from the 2015 Nuclear Deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and imposed severe sanctions against Tehran. Trump administration insists that they are ready for talks with Iran but Tehran says it will resist in face of all pressures and that there will be no talks with a party which has already violated many international agreements.

