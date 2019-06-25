Parl. security commission to hold meeting with IRGC’s Hajizadeh on US drone

Seyyed Hossein Naghavi Hosseini told Mehr News correspondent that Hajizadeh and his deputies will attend today’s session of the commission.

The downing of the US spy drone will be discussed in the session, he said, adding that, the members of the committee will next study the US drone debris.

A US Global Hawk spy drone intruded into Iranian airspace on Thursday, which was brought down by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps after the drone ignored Iran’s several warnings. IRGC says there was another intruding US manned plane beside the Global Hawk but the force ‘refrained’ from targeting it.

Iran has provided sufficient evidence proving that the UAV had violated Iran’s airspace, including exact coordinates of the place as well as sections of the vehicle’s wreckage which were retrieved from Iranian waters. Tehran also says it will take the case to the UN.

