US Army convinced Trump not to launch attack on Iran: Maj. Gen. Bagheri

“The biggest lie was that Trump has reversed his decision to save the lives of 100 Iranians but in fact he had been briefed by the US Army that he cannot attack Iran due to Iran’s missile power and the consequences of this attack in Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf and the impacts on regional countries,” he said.

“In a two to three-hour session, they convinced him to change his mind,” he added.

Addressing the recent conditions of the region, he said “we are weakening presence and power of the US and the Zionist regime in the region gradually and the Axis of Resistance is improving."

He also rejected some claims about Iran’s aids to Yemen saying that “how can Iran help a country which is confined? It is not possible to send medicine to Yemen how can we send 9-meter-missile to them?”

“These are the illusions that some ones have,” Gen. Bagheri added.

On June 20, In June, Iran’s IRGC downed a US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk spy drone after it had violated Iranian airspace. Despite the US claims that the drone had been flying over international waters, Iran said it had retrieved sections of the drone in its own territorial waters where it was shot down.

The intruding drone was shot by Iran’s homegrown air defense missile system “Khordad-3rd”.

US President Donald Trump said afterward that he aborted a military strike to retaliate against Iran’s downing of the US drone because it could have killed 150 people, and signaled he was open to talks with Tehran.

Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Force, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, said on Wednesday that the US was on the verge of attacking Iran but called off the plans after Iran downed the intruding drone.

“The US was to take a practical measure [military strike] against us but in the name of a high number of probable victims, it overturned the decision,” he said, adding, “The main reason, however, was Iran’s deterrence power.”

These are the result of the Iranian thought and the commands of the Revolution Leader, he said, noting that despite all problems, Iran enjoys great capabilities in the defense sector and the Iranian nation will not let eruption of another war.

