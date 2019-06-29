Iran sends complaint letter over US drone invasion to UN

Following the intrusion of a US spy drone into the Iranian airspace, and its subsequent downing by Iranian forces, the Foreign Ministry took a letter of complaint to the UN Security Council and the Secretary General and filed a lawsuit against the invasion according to Article 51 of UN Charter, Dehghani said.

In the letter, it has been stressed that in case of a repeat of any such moves, Iran is entitled to defend its territorial waters and counter any act of invasion.

The American side claims that the drone had not invaded the Iranian airspace, but it can never back up its claim with evidence since the drone was found in Iranian waters after downing.

Dehghani then referred to Iran’s lawsuit over US sanctions in the International Court of Justice, saying “the ICJ has condemned the US sanctions on Iran, particularly those on medicine and foodstuff, in a temporary case.”

According to the case, the US is required to facilitate Iran’s financial transactions, especially for medicine purchase, but in practice, the US is still pursuing its maximum pressure policy, he lamented.

