Iran’s downing of US drone sent a good message to regional states

Speaking to Mehr News correspondent on Wednesday, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said the downing of the US drone last Thursday showed other countries in the region the importance of relying on domestic achievements and power.

“Six years ago, our armed forces managed to bring down a US RQ7 drone safely to the ground and reverse engineer it. Today, they once again showed off their power to the US by downing their ultra-advanced drone,” he added.

He went on to stress, “the US needs to know that Iran is not like any other countries in the region, and it will never be able to overcome Iran’s power, because we have made great advances in attaining new technologies and the US cannot violate our territories even with its super modern drones.”

