Iran downed US drone with completely indigenous missile system: Zarif

He rejected some news introducing the system as Russian underlining that it is fully Iranian.

Describing Iran’s diplomatic measures about suing intrusion of the US drone into its territories, he said that “on the same day of the intrusion, we sent a protesting letter to UN secretary asking for international measures to be taken to prevent such dangerous behaviors of the US in the region.”

Addressing the INSTEX issue, Zarif named it as a preliminary step which would make Europeans fulfill just a part of their commitments to Iran based on JCPOA.

“The delay in implementing the Instax shows that neither Europeans have the ability nor the will to take an action, which is why we continue to do what we have done under the context of Article 36 of JCPOA,” he said, “Of course, whenever Europeans believe they need to spend on their safety and comply with their obligations, our actions can be reversed.”

“Europeans should accept to be faced with the consequences of not fulfilling their commitments,” he warned.

