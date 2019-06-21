Iran to take 2nd round of JCPOA-related measures as of July 7: Zarif

“The second round of Iran’s measures, about which a letter was sent to member countries and Mrs. Mogherini, will be commenced by two weeks,” Zarif told reporters after his meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Isfahan, Iran.

Underlining that Iran’s two-month-ultimatum to Europe is going to be expired, he said that "we will announce our next step to Mrs. Mogherini and other JCPOA members via a letter."

On May 8, exactly a year after the US pulled out from the JCPOA, Iran revealed countermeasures to US’ withdrawal, giving the other remaining parties to the JCPOA 60 days to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

Iran says its decision to reduce commitments to the JCPOA, given the current status of the deal, is within its rights under the agreement, adding that at any given time that its demands are met, it will resume complying with the suspended commitments, which have been made impossible to continue due to the US measures and sanctions.

Iran has stressed that it has no intention to leave the JCPOA, and its decision on reducing commitments is within its rights under the agreement.

