Iran nuclear organization has no coop. with military sectors: Salehi

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi, made the remark in response to a question by IRNA on whether the AEOI has any cooperation with the country’s military sectors in the construction of heavy submarines and warships.

“We have no cooperation with military sectors. We are working on a nuclear propulsion project, but that is also a peaceful project. If all conditions are met, it will take at least 15 years for the project to be completed,” he said.

Salehi was then asked about how trustworthy the Europeans are concerning their commitments under the nuclear deal.

“I think Europe does not look at the JCPOA as an economic factor, but as a security issue, and security is very important for Europe. Especially in the current situation where the Middle East is undergoing serious developments, the consequence of which will no doubt affect Europe’s interests. My assumption is that Europe does not wish to do something that would further put its security under threat. So, I am hopeful that Europeans would start taking measures in the not so distant future that would indicate their compliance with their commitments.”

Asked whether those measures include the establishment of a trade mechanism with Iran, Salehi answered yes.

The nuclear chief then thanked Russia for its cooperation with Iran, saying “in my opinion, the Russians have done beyond their commitments [for Iran], but still within the framework of the IAEA’s regulations.”

