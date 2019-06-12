Larijani stresses EU trade channel for Iran must include oil sales

Speaking on a trip to North Khorasan Province, Ali Larijani said that the only thing that the Europeans have done so far in relation to the JCPOA is launching the so-called INSTEX, which has not become operational yet.

The Parliament speaker added that the INSTEX must include Iran’s oil sales if it is going to be successful.

He pointed out that within one month, Iran’s deadline for the other remaining signatories to the JCPOA will expire, urging the Europeans to take action with regard to their JCPOA-related commitments, otherwise “the situation will be different.”

On the anniversary of the US illegal withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) on May 8, Iran reduced some commitments under the deal while giving a two-month deadline to other remaining parties to the deal to fulfill their obligations, otherwise it said it will resume uranium enrichment at higher levels allowed under the 3.67% limit set by the JCPOA.

