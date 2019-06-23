Threats, negotiations don’t go together, says senior MP

He made the remarks on Sunday while addressing the Parliament’s open session.

“An administration which claims to seek negotiations doesn’t tear up the results of earlier talks… One can never trust such individuals and sit with them at the negotiating table,” he noted.

The remarks came as US administration claims that it is ready to hold talks with Iran, but Tehran insists that there will be no talks unless Washington returns to the landmark 2015 Nuclear Dear and adhere to its commitments under the international agreement.

Tensions grew between Tehran and Washington after President Trump pulled US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on May 2018, imposing severe sanctions against Iran. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has described US measures as ‘economic terrorism’, vowing that Iran will not give in to pressure and will pursue ‘resistance’ in face of all sanctions.

Tensions also recently escalated further after a US spy drone violated the Iranian airspace, which was then shot down by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) missile system.

Pezeshkian also described the downing of the drone as a ‘strong blow’ to the United States, adding, “Iran will not give in to US threats.”

