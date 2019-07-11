Iran won't come to negotiating table under sanctions: Qatari FM

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani made the remarks on a visit to the United States and in an interview with Washington Post on Wednesday.

Thani said that the visiting emir of Qatar, who met with President Trump on Tuesday, did not renew an earlier offer to mediate between the United States and Iran because the White House indicated a belief that ever-harsher sanctions would force Tehran to negotiate.

Describing a the Iran-US tensions as a 'stalemate,' he said “Iran can’t come to the table under these sanctions.”

Meanwhile, he warned that the tiny Persian Gulf country cannot afford any war.

