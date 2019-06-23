Senior cmdr. urges US to 'behave responsibly to save lives of its forces'

“US administration should refrain from adopting wrong policies in the region and instead, behave responsibly to save the lives of American forces,” he said Sunday while visiting Khatam al-Anbiya’s headquarters for radar and missile systems.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is engaged in a strategic confrontation with the US-Zionist-Saudi coalition over maintaining stability and also the position of regional power,” he said.

Iran doesn’t seek war but is ready to strongly defend the country against any threat and aggression, he said, adding, “if a conflict occurs in the region, its duration and extent cannot be managed by any country.”

“Regional countries' interests are interconnected and it’s not possible to portion out war and peace. Either we all move on the path of stability or the [whole] region will be plunged into war and instability due to [both] US’s interventionist policies and the provocations of certain countries.”

Tensions grew between Tehran and Washington when a US spy drone intruded into Iranian airspace on Thursday and was then brought down by IRGC air defense systems.

“Words are not enough to prevent a war; appropriate behavior and resolve are required,” added the commander.

MNA/4648375