Official raps KSA, UAE, Bahrain for ‘toying with regional security’

Iranian Parliament Speaker Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet on Saturday censured Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain for “toy[ing] with regional security by giving territories to foreign power", and allowing the US to carry out “provocative & espionage moves” from their soils against other countries in the region. He particularly made a point about the recent US spy drone intrusion into the Iranian airspace, which was said to have flown from a military base in the UAE.

The UAE charge d’affaires was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday to receive Iran's protest over the case.

“They don't have proper understanding of sustainable security & play with fire leading to their burning,” he warned.

On Thursday, a US Global Hawk spy drone violated the Iranian airspace near the Strait of Hormuz, which was then shot down by IRGC's missile defense system.

The US claimed the drone was flying over the international waters, while Iran later revealed sections of the US drone wreckage retrieved from Iranian waters and also showed a map with detailed coordinates that proved the drone was shot down within the Islamic Republic’s territorial waters. Iran says it will take the case of the US aggression to the United Nations.

