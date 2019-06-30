Iranian parliamentary delegation departs for Moscow

Heading a delegation comprising members of Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission as well as Iran-Russia Friendship Group, Iran’s First Deputy Parliament Speaker Masoud Pezeshkian departed for Moscow at the invitation of Russian Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin to attend the International Forum “Development of Parliamentarism."

Pezeshkian will hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with the heads of the participating delegations and some officials from the Russian parliament and government, conferring on bilateral relations and ways of expanding cooperation.

The Second international forum “Development of Parliamentarism” will be held in Moscow on 1-3 July 2019 and organized upon the initiative of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. It is expected to gather representatives of 132 countries.

ZZ/IRN83375328