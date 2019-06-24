Iran’s response to territorial violations 'repeatable', warns Khanzadi

“The enemy has dispatched the most advanced and complex surveillance planes to a forbidden zone. All the world saw the downing of this unmanned aerial vehicle. I say with confidence that this crushing response can always be repeated and the enemy knows this,” he said Monday while paying a visit to a faculty of Malek Ashtar University of Technology in Fars province.

A US Global Hawk spy drone intruded into Iranian airspace on Thursday and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps brought it down after the drone ignored Iran’s several warnings. IRGC says there was another intruding US manned plane beside the Global Hawk but the force ‘refrained’ from targeting it.

Iran has provided sufficient evidence proving that the UAV had violated Iran’s airspace, including exact coordinates of the place as well as sections of the vehicle’s wreckage which were retrieved from Iranian waters. Tehran also says it will take the case to the UN.

“Relying on Revolutionary youth, we have reached a point where we can stand on our own feet, provide the region with security, and push enemies back from the region,” Khanzadi also added.

Tensions initially built up between US and Iran after President Trump withdrew Washington from the 2015 Nuclear Deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and imposed severe sanctions against Tehran. Trump administration insists that they are ready for talks with Iran but Tehran says it will resist in face of all pressures and that there will be no talks with a party which has already violated many international agreements.

MAH/4649294